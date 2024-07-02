ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye set to join Saint-Étienne from Wolfsberger AC

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye is set to join French club AS Saint-Étienne from Austrian Bundesliga team Wolfsberger AC.

Saint-Étienne has reached an agreement with the Austrian club to sign the 23-year-old for a transfer fee of five million euros (€5 million).

The former WAFA standout is expected to arrive in France on Wednesday to undergo a mandatory medical examination to finalize the move.

Boakye has been impressive since joining Wolfsberger AC from the West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC in 2021.

His standout performances in the Austrian Bundesliga have caught the eye of AS Saint-Étienne, with the deal expected to be completed in the coming days.

In the recently concluded season, the former Ghana U20 star scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 matches for Wolfsberger AC.

Since his signing in 2021, Boakye has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for Wolfsberger AC.

He has also attracted the attention of Ghana coach Otto Addo for a potential debut call-up to the Black Stars in the upcoming matches for the West African nation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

