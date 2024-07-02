ModernGhana logo
Brentford complete club-record £30m signing of Thiago

By BBC
Igor Thiago scored 29 goals in 55 games in all competitions last season as Club Brugge won the Belgian league title
TUE, 02 JUL 2024
Brentford have completed a club-record £30m signing of striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge.

The 23-year-old becomes the Bees' first Brazilian player and joins the Premier League after agreeing the move in February.

Thiago is expected to be a replacement for England international Ivan Toney, who has entered the last year of his contract in west London and is ready to entertain a move to a bigger club.

"I'm very happy to have signed for Brentford and to get to know the club," Thiago said.

Brentford have given Thiago, who scored 18 goals in 34 Belgian league matches during Brugge’s title-winning campaign, the number nine shirt after moving fellow forward Kevin Schade to number seven.

"It's an immense source of happiness for me, to be able to play for this club in the Premier League."

Thiago won young player of the season in the Uefa Conference League last term.

He added: "I think that throughout my career, since I left Brazil, I think that's what I was looking for - to gain good energy, win titles, make a name for myself, make history."

