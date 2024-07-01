ModernGhana logo
Late own goal sends France into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

By BBC
MON, 01 JUL 2024

A late own goal by Jan Vertonghen sent France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 at Belgium's expense.

A game that had lacked quality and excitement for large periods looked destined for extra time, but a shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani deflected off Vertonghen with five minutes remaining to seal the victory at Dusseldorf Arena.

France had missed several chances before that as once again their lack of a cutting edge let them down, and even captain Kylian Mbappe put efforts he would normally finish wide.

Belgium could even have taken the lead themselves before France's late goal as Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne charged into space through the middle, but his shot was pushed behind by Mike Maignan.

That had been the below-par Belgians only decent opportunity as France closed out the final few minutes to progress to the last eight, where they will face either Portugal or Slovenia.

