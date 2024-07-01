ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Maxwell Konadu leaves Nsoatreman FC after FA Cup success, set to join new club in South Africa

Football News Maxwell Konadu leaves Nsoatreman FC after FA Cup success, set to join new club in South Africa
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is on the verge of joining South African club Black Leopards, with the deal nearly finalized.

Konadu and his current club, Nsoatreman FC, have mutually agreed to part ways after he requested to move to South Africa.

During his impressive tenure with Nsoatreman, Konadu transformed the team into a formidable force in the Ghanaian top flight.

Under his guidance, the team clinched the Ghana FA Cup title and secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, drawing interest from several clubs.

The experienced coach is expected to sign a three-year contract with Black Leopards this week.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman has started the search for a new coach to lead the team in their debut participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu's departure follows a successful spell with Nsoatreman, and his new challenge in South Africa is eagerly anticipated.

His achievements with Nsoatreman, including winning the Ghana FA Cup and finishing fourth in the Premier League, highlight his coaching prowess.

Konadu's move to Black Leopards marks a new chapter in his career, where he is expected to bring his expertise and experience to the South African club.

The Thohoyandou-based club aims for promotion to the South African Premier League next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Finance Minister Amin Adam has been impressive so far — Franklin Cudjoe

15 minutes ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo] 2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

15 minutes ago

Journalist at Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare[left] and National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

2 hours ago

EC to allow vote transfers for students, prisoners and security personnel from July 3 to 5 EC to allow vote transfers for students, prisoners and security personnel from J...

2 hours ago

IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Mr. StÃ©phane Roudet [File Photo] IMF lauds gov’t for bringing public financing back on sustainable track

2 hours ago

Bawumia spokesperson donates GH¢1,000 each to 50 dressmaking graduates in Tano North Bawumia spokesperson donates GH¢1,000 each to 50 dressmaking graduates in Tano N...

3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Economic crisis: Dealing with Ghana’s challenges cannot be done at a go; it has ...

4 hours ago

“This is just foolishness' — Sammy Gyamfi denies using party funds for Miami trip with wife, threatens legal action “This is just foolishness" — Sammy Gyamfi denies using party funds for Miami tri...

5 hours ago

Respect the dead or risk facing the consequences — MoWAG tell Ghanaians Respect the dead or risk facing the consequences — MoWAG tell Ghanaians

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Be guided by Kenya’s disturbances – Speaker Bagbin to govt Election 2024: Be guided by Kenya’s disturbances – Speaker Bagbin to govt

Just in....
body-container-line