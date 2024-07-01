Maxwell Konadu leaves Nsoatreman FC after FA Cup success, set to join new club in South Africa

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is on the verge of joining South African club Black Leopards, with the deal nearly finalized.

Konadu and his current club, Nsoatreman FC, have mutually agreed to part ways after he requested to move to South Africa.

During his impressive tenure with Nsoatreman, Konadu transformed the team into a formidable force in the Ghanaian top flight.

Under his guidance, the team clinched the Ghana FA Cup title and secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, drawing interest from several clubs.

The experienced coach is expected to sign a three-year contract with Black Leopards this week.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman has started the search for a new coach to lead the team in their debut participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu's departure follows a successful spell with Nsoatreman, and his new challenge in South Africa is eagerly anticipated.

His achievements with Nsoatreman, including winning the Ghana FA Cup and finishing fourth in the Premier League, highlight his coaching prowess.

Konadu's move to Black Leopards marks a new chapter in his career, where he is expected to bring his expertise and experience to the South African club.

The Thohoyandou-based club aims for promotion to the South African Premier League next season.