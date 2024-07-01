Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko: Maiden Democracy Cup postponed

The maiden edition of Ghana's "Democracy Cup" match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been postponed.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off on July 5 at Accra Sports Stadium, but will now take place on July 17, 2024.

This event is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ghana's Parliament.

The victor of this match will face DC United in Washington, USA.

Beyond commemorating Parliament's milestone, the cup match aims to foster national unity ahead of the 2024 general elections on December 7.

Preceding the main event, a curtain-raiser will feature a match between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players.