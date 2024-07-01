Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng named Coventry City F.C. first team coach

English Championship side, Coventry City F.C. have named George Boateng as a first-team coach of the club.

The former Black Stars assistant coach will work with Rhys Carr at the club.

Following the appointment, performance Director Claire-Marie Roberts said: “George & Rhys were consistently the strongest candidates throughout our extensive selection process.

"Their respective skills will bring a new dimension to our experienced multi-disciplinary team as we work to continually enhance the development and preparation of our first-team players.”

Boateng and Carr join the Sky Blues with immediate effect as the City squad assembles for the start of pre-season training at Ryton.

Following the appointment, performance Director Claire-Marie Roberts said: “George & Rhys were consistently the strongest candidates throughout our extensive selection process.

"Their respective skills will bring a new dimension to our experienced multi-disciplinary team as we work to continually enhance the development and preparation of our first-team players.”

Boateng is a familiar face to City supporters, having played 57 games and scored 7 goals for the Club from 1998 to 1999 after a move from Feyenoord.

The former midfielder famously netted twice as the Sky Blues won in the league against Aston Villa at Villa Park for the first time in 63 years.

He also had spells in England at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Nottingham Forest. Ghanaian-born, Boateng represented the Netherlands on four occasions.

Boateng has had coaching experience at Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa, where he was Under 18s and then Under 23s coach.

George Boateng worked as the assistant coach of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. He was retained after the technical team was dismissed after the poor performance of the team.

However, Boateng was retained and worked with Otto Addo as they masterminded Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but left his role following the early exit of the Black Stars.