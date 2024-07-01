Manchester City to battle Liverpool to sign Mohammed Kudus - Reports

Reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to secure the signature of Mohammed Kudus, according to multiple sources.

The Ghana midfielder has become a focal point in this summer's transfer discussions following his impressive displays for both his club and national team.

After an impressive debut season with West Ham United in the Premier League, Kudus has attracted interest from various clubs, including Saudi Arabian sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, as well as Liverpool, one of England's top clubs.

Reports suggest that Manchester City are now actively pursuing Kudus, especially with the potential departure of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from the club this summer.

De Bruyne, whose contract with City has just one year remaining, is reportedly considering a move, with Saudi Arabia touted as a potential destination.

He has expressed openness to exploring new opportunities as he contemplates the next phase of his career.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax last summer for a fee of £39.5 million, made an immediate impact in the Premier League and Europa League, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.