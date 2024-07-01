Edwin Gadayi and Mary Boakye crowned 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Champions

The 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human was decided last Saturday, June 29th, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium warm-up athletics track and predictions came true as Edwin Kobla Gadayi from the Ashanti Region and Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces emerged winners of the seniors male and female categories.

The exciting Open which was organized on a cool drizzling night attracted students from ATTC who thrilled patrons with their jama and young athletes from other parts of Ghana notably, the Ashanti, Bono, Upper West, Central and Greater Accra.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports and President of the Ghana Athletics Association witnessed the races and commended them while presenting awards to those who excelled.

They received a trophy presented by President H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, medals, certificates and gifts from GNPC and Adidas.

The hot Senior Female Race saw in form Mary Boakye running 11.43secs beating Janet Mensah (11.66secs) also representing the Ashanti Region and rising star from the Central region SHS, Nassera Quansah (11.76secs).

Edwin Gadayi also ran 10.24secs to beat 2020 Olympian Sarfo Ansah who did 10.45secs and Michael Cudjoe (10.54secs) to become the 2024 winner of the GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human.

He expressed his joy to the media describing it as a mission targeted and accomplished after being placed second on other occasions. He also thanked his trainers and running mates.

He promised to prepare well and represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a member of the 4x100m relay team.

Mr. Reks Brobby, initiator of the Ghana Fastest Human concept said the event was great and thanked the sponsors and all who graced the venue.

There were also finals for Under 15 boys and girls and Under 18 boys and girls.

GNPC GHANA’S FASTEST HUMAN 2024 FULL RESULTS:

Grand Finale, Held At The UG Sports Stadium On 29th June, 2024Electronic Timer Results

U15 - Boys

1st. Francis Cudjoe, Diabene Cath School, Western, (11.57secs)

2nd. Abdulai R. Mahamudu, Gbewah Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.80secs)

3rd. Harrison Adjei, Madina Demo. School, Greater Accra (11.86secs)

U15 Girls

1st. Florence Dartey, Ridge Experimental Sch, Bono Region (12.74secs)

2nd. Adelaide Fosuaa, Sunyani Presby School, Bono (12.77secs)

3rd. Comfort Mensah, Tanoso Ang School, Ashanti (12.81secs)

U18 Boys

1st. Abubakar Hamzah, OKESS, Ashanti Region (10.82secs)

2nd. Isaac Beniako, OKESS, Ashanti Region (11.13secs)

3rd. Kwesi Hayford, Shama SHS, Western Region (11.20secs)

U18 Girls

1st. Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (12.45secs)

2nd. Suleman Fulera L, Nana Effah Scool, Bono Region, (12.53secs)

3rd. Abigail Appiah, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (12.54secs)

Senior- Males

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (10.24secs)

2nd. Sarfo Ansah, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (10.45secs)

3rd. Micheal Cudjoe, GAF, Western (10.54secs)

Senior - Females