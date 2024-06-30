Euro 2024: England beat Slovakia to reach quarter-finals

England kept their Euro 2024 campaign going with two dramatic late goals to secure a victory against Slovakia.

With England seemingly out of ideas and virtually out of the tournament in the fifth minute of injury time, Jude Bellingham sent the game into extra time with a spectacular overhead kick to draw England level.

Within a minute of the extra period England located what would prove to be the winning goal, as Harry Kane crashed home a close-range header after a flick across goal by substitute Ivan Toney.

Slovakia had been just 60 seconds from their first-ever tournament quarter final and Ivan Schranz was once again their goal scorer. He converted another smart finish here to put the Slovaks ahead after 25 minutes after good work from David Strelec.

They almost went two ahead early in the second half when Strelec shot from 50 yards after a miscommunication between John Stones and Marc Guehi, with the effort beating Pickford but going just wide of the post.

Although they were outplayed for the majority of normal time England managed to turn it around and will now face Switzerland in Dusseldorf in the quarterfinals next Saturday.