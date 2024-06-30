OFFICIAL: APR FC complete confirm signing of Dauda Yussif Seidu from FC Samartex

LISTEN

Rwandan club APR FC has secured the signing of midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu from Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996.

Seidu passed his medical on Sunday, finalizing a two-year contract with the Army club valued at around USD 130,000.

This signing is a major boost for APR FC, as they aim to enhance their squad for competitive continental tournaments.

Seidu's outstanding performance was instrumental in Samartex's historic league title win, with three goals and five assists in 28 matches, earning him recognition as one of the top midfielders in the league.

APR has been busy in the transfer market, also acquiring Richmond Nii Lamptey from Asante Kotoko SC.

The additions of Seidu and Lamptey reflect the club's commitment to building a formidable team to compete at the highest levels.

Seidu's experience and talent are expected to significantly strengthen APR's midfield, making a notable impact in the upcoming season.

These moves underscore APR's ambition to excel in continental competitions and establish themselves as a major force in African football.