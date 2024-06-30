ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Football Transfers

OFFICIAL: APR FC complete confirm signing of Dauda Yussif Seidu from FC Samartex

OFFICIAL: APR FC complete confirm signing of Dauda Yussif Seidu from FC Samartex
LISTEN

Rwandan club APR FC has secured the signing of midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu from Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996.

Seidu passed his medical on Sunday, finalizing a two-year contract with the Army club valued at around USD 130,000.

This signing is a major boost for APR FC, as they aim to enhance their squad for competitive continental tournaments.

Seidu's outstanding performance was instrumental in Samartex's historic league title win, with three goals and five assists in 28 matches, earning him recognition as one of the top midfielders in the league.

APR has been busy in the transfer market, also acquiring Richmond Nii Lamptey from Asante Kotoko SC.

The additions of Seidu and Lamptey reflect the club's commitment to building a formidable team to compete at the highest levels.

Seidu's experience and talent are expected to significantly strengthen APR's midfield, making a notable impact in the upcoming season.

These moves underscore APR's ambition to excel in continental competitions and establish themselves as a major force in African football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founder and President of IMANI Africa You're an illiterate, illogical; a sane person won't praise Bawumia's 'destructi...

3 hours ago

NHIS was a brainchild of NDC, piloted during PNDC era; we've failed to market this achievement — Zanetor NHIS was a brainchild of NDC, piloted during PNDC era; we've failed to market th...

3 hours ago

John Mahama 'Mahama has no respect for Ghanaians; I'm disappointed in him' — Development Eco...

3 hours ago

King Oyanka petitions IGP: Greater Accra Regional Police accused of undermining CID Directives, abusing human rights King Oyanka petitions IGP: Greater Accra Regional Police accused of undermining ...

4 hours ago

'It's backed by data' — Local gov't Minister clarifies his 'Ghana's poverty level is better than US' comment 'It's backed by data' — Local gov't Minister clarifies his 'Ghana's poverty leve...

4 hours ago

TUC condemns manager for assaulting female employee at Nkawkaw over GHC90  TUC condemns manager for assaulting female employee at Nkawkaw over GHC90 

4 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels Sale: We will continue to engage stakeholders — Director-General SSNIT Hotels Sale: We will continue to engage stakeholders — Director-General

4 hours ago

Claims gov't secured debt restructuring agreement with IPPs misleading, deceptive – IPPs Claims gov't secured debt restructuring agreement with IPPs misleading, deceptiv...

4 hours ago

Koforidua SECTECH Staff dies in car crash at Somanya Koforidua SECTECH Staff dies in car crash at Somanya

4 hours ago

NDC National Executive fume over suspension of ‘sexy’ Assin Central PC NDC National Executive fume over suspension of ‘sexy’ Assin Central PC

Just in....
body-container-line