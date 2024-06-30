ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak set to part ways with midfielder Ibrahim Salifu - Reports

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has been excluded from the squad set to face Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup this July due to contractual disputes.

Benedict Asiedu, Ibrahim's agent, stated that the midfielder’s refusal to renew his contract stemmed from disagreements over financial terms. Asiedu also mentioned that Ibrahim felt he lacked sufficient playing time and accused the club of attempting to transfer him to Nsoatreman FC without his consent.

He specifically blamed board members Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Brimah Akanbi for Salifu’s reduced playing time this season.

In response, Alhaji Akambi explained on Kessben FM that the disagreement was over salary demands. The agent requested a net salary of $2,500 per month, but the club could only offer this amount as a gross salary, leading to a stalemate.

Reports suggest Salifu Ibrahim is close to signing with FC Drita in Kosovo during the current transfer window. His contract with Hearts of Oak ends this month, and negotiations for a new deal have stalled.

Ibrahim, nicknamed “Di Maria,” joined the club in 2021 on a three-year contract and played a pivotal role in their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League triumph.

He earned both club and league MVP honours, winning five trophies with Hearts. In the recently concluded season, he tallied two goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

