Barcelona elect against keeping Joao Felix as Joao Cancelo returns to Man City

By FotMob
Barcelona elect against keeping Joao Felix as Joao Cancelo returns to Man City
SUN, 30 JUN 2024

Barcelona have confirmed the departures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid's record signing, joined Barca on loan last season, while Cancelo, his compatriot, joined from Manchester City on a similar deal.

Joao Felix played 44 times in all competitions for the Blaugrana. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

Reports this week suggested new Barca coach Hansi Flick was keen to keep hold of Joao Felix, but for now the attacker will return to his parent club.

Barca confirmed the news on Sunday, the final day of Joao Felix's loan contract.

Cancelo's departure was also announced. Reports suggest Barca are, as it stands, unwilling to meet City's asking price for the full-back.

Both he and Joao Felix are currently representing Portugal at Euro 2024.

Barca also announced that former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso would be leaving the club on the expiration of his deal.

The Blaugrana finished second in LaLiga in 2023-24.

