ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Serbian side FK Partizan sign Ghanaian winger Zubairu Ibrahim for four years

Football Transfers Serbian side FK Partizan sign Ghanaian winger Zubairu Ibrahim for four years
SUN, 30 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Serbian giants FK Partizan have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Zubairu Ibrahim.

The 20-year-old, instrumental in Jedinstvo UB's promotion to the Serbian Superliga, has secured a four-year contract with Partizan.

After his contract with King Faisal FC ended, Zubairu joined Jedinstvo UB for the 2022/23 season on a free transfer. Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided seven assists, significantly contributing to their promotion.

Zubairu, who captained the Black Satellites at the 2022 Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations and played in the 2023 U-23 Afcon, expressed his enthusiasm about joining Partizan.

"It is truly a dream come true for me, and I don’t have enough words to describe it. Partizan is the best club in the country, and I am more than thrilled to wear the black and white jersey and play in front of incredible fans,” he said.

He added, “I always work hard as a team player wherever I play. I came here to work and help the club win trophies. I want my performance on the field to speak for me, not my words and promises.”

Describing himself as a versatile player, Zubairu stated, “I am a versatile player who gives the coach more options on the field. I can play both left and right wings and as an attacking midfielder. I create chances and score goals. You can see this from my statistics in the Ghana Premier League and with Jedinstvo.”

Zubairu Ibrahim will join Partizan immediately after their return from preseason preparations in Slovenia and is expected to be among the players traveling to Moscow for the “Brotherly Tournament.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

'Let's work for peaceful election without violence, disturbances' — Mahama to Ghanaians 'Let's work for peaceful election without violence, disturbances' — Mahama to Gh...

22 minutes ago

Bad cocoa harvests and high cost of living making farmers vulnerable in child labour fight – Report Bad cocoa harvests and high cost of living making farmers vulnerable in child la...

22 minutes ago

Court sentences welder to 25 years imprisonment for robbing motorbike Court sentences welder to 25 years imprisonment for robbing motorbike

22 minutes ago

Majority caucus fully supports NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate — Afenyo-Markin Majority caucus fully supports NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate — Afenyo-Markin

4 hours ago

Parliament must reject LI seeking to regulate cement prices – CUTS International Parliament must reject LI seeking to regulate cement prices – CUTS International

4 hours ago

LI seeking to regulate cement prices wickedness – Baba Jamal LI seeking to regulate cement prices wickedness – Baba Jamal

4 hours ago

Parliament forms Ad Hoc Committee to explore pension scheme for former MPs Parliament forms Ad Hoc Committee to explore pension scheme for former MPs

5 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin urges NPP MPs to support anyone selected as Party's Running Mate Afenyo-Markin urges NPP MPs to support anyone selected as Party's Running Mate

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appointments Prof Yayra Dzakadzie as NaCCA boss Akufo-Addo appointments Prof Yayra Dzakadzie as NaCCA boss

5 hours ago

NDC dismisses Northern Regional director of elections NDC dismisses Northern Regional director of elections

Just in....
body-container-line