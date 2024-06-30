Serbian side FK Partizan sign Ghanaian winger Zubairu Ibrahim for four years

Serbian giants FK Partizan have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Zubairu Ibrahim.

The 20-year-old, instrumental in Jedinstvo UB's promotion to the Serbian Superliga, has secured a four-year contract with Partizan.

After his contract with King Faisal FC ended, Zubairu joined Jedinstvo UB for the 2022/23 season on a free transfer. Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided seven assists, significantly contributing to their promotion.

Zubairu, who captained the Black Satellites at the 2022 Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations and played in the 2023 U-23 Afcon, expressed his enthusiasm about joining Partizan.

"It is truly a dream come true for me, and I don’t have enough words to describe it. Partizan is the best club in the country, and I am more than thrilled to wear the black and white jersey and play in front of incredible fans,” he said.

He added, “I always work hard as a team player wherever I play. I came here to work and help the club win trophies. I want my performance on the field to speak for me, not my words and promises.”

Describing himself as a versatile player, Zubairu stated, “I am a versatile player who gives the coach more options on the field. I can play both left and right wings and as an attacking midfielder. I create chances and score goals. You can see this from my statistics in the Ghana Premier League and with Jedinstvo.”

Zubairu Ibrahim will join Partizan immediately after their return from preseason preparations in Slovenia and is expected to be among the players traveling to Moscow for the “Brotherly Tournament.”