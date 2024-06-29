I am joining Leicester City on a permanent deal - Abdul Fatawu Issahku confirms

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has announced that he will join Leicester City permanently this summer.

The Ghana international initially joined the Foxes on loan from Sporting CP, with an obligation to buy before the start of last season.

During his loan, Issahaku was instrumental in Leicester City's return to the Premier League, contributing 6 goals and 13 assists.

At the Ghana Football Awards, the 20-year-old confirmed his permanent move to the club.

Leicester City can trigger a €17 million clause if Issahaku plays in 60% of their matches.

Despite facing a transfer embargo for breaking profit and sustainability rules in the 2022/23 season, Leicester decided to retain the talented winger.

Additionally, Steadfast FC will receive 50% of the profit from the transfer once Leicester pays the fee. Since Sporting CP initially bought Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the total profit of €15.8 million will be split between Steadfast and Sporting CP, giving each club €7.9 million.