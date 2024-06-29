Ex-Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu joins Rwandan side Mukura Sport Victory FC

LISTEN

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has signed a two-year contract with Rwandan club Mukura Sport Victory FC.

The 24-year-old defender was instrumental in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season, helping Dreams FC secure ninth place in the 18-team league.

Jalilu played a significant role in Dreams FC's remarkable run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinals in their debut appearance before being eliminated by Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

Throughout the season, Jalilu played 27 league matches, scoring one goal, and made 11 appearances in the Confederation Cup, where he also found the net once.

He is expected to bolster the defense of Mukura Sport Victory FC in the upcoming season.

Mukura Sport Victory FC finished the 2023/24 Rwandan Premier League season in fourth place with 47 points from 30 games.