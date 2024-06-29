ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Belgium apologise for posting song about kicking France's Kylian Mbappe

By BBC
Belgium have apologised after a video was posted on their social media outlets of Amadou Onana saying he will kick France captain Kylian Mbappe when the teams meet in the last 16 of the European Championship.

The two countries play on Monday in Dusseldorf (17:00 BST kick-off).

The video features comedian Pablo Andres singing “Who will kick Mbappe's shin?”. Everton midfielder Onana, 22, then answers: “Amadou Onana”.

It has since been taken down by the Royal Belgian Football Association.

Belgium media spokesman Stefan van Loock apologised on Saturday at the start of the team's daily news conference.

“The video was intended to be humorous but has since been taken offline," added Van Loock.

The video was not well received on social media in France and attracted widespread media coverage.

