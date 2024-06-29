ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Marseille appoint ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi

By BBC
Football News Marseille appoint ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Marseille have appointed Roberto de Zerbi as the French club's new manager.

De Zerbi left Brighton at the end of last season after two years in the Premier League.

The Italian has signed a three-year deal and succeeds Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired at the end of the campaign.

"I had a very strong desire to join the club," De Zerbi said, adding he wanted to "help the club regain the position that Marseille deserves".

"He shares our vision for the future of the club," owner Frank McCourt said.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach De Zerbi joined the Seagulls in September 2022 on a four-year contract.

He guided the club to sixth in his first season - their highest top-flight finish - and secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

They finished 11th in the league last campaign and reached the last 16 of the Europa League, before it was "mutually agreed" that he would stand down.

Former Montpellier and Bordeaux boss Gasset, 70, succeeded Gennaro Gattuso on an interim basis in February and led the club to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1, their lowest placing since 2016.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

AFP - THEO ROUBY France bans election weekend rallies, extends curfew in New Caledonia

10 hours ago

Incumbent President Ghazouani has promised his supporters 'a resounding first-round victory'. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP) Mauritanians vote in presidential election with incumbent tipped to win

10 hours ago

Rights activists said police opened fire indiscriminately. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File) At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW

10 hours ago

Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing

10 hours ago

June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

10 hours ago

Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Economist Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Econ...

10 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo We can't allow unpatriotic people to inflict hardship on Ghanaians — Prof Gyampo...

10 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu ‘Significant initial victory’ — Ablakwa reacts to NPRA’s order halting SSNIT hot...

10 hours ago

Professor Ranaford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana It's unacceptable political party manifestos aren't out 5 months to election — P...

13 hours ago

Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends

Just in....
body-container-line