2023/24 GPL: GFA announce official league table

SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially released the final Premier League standings.

After 34 matches, FC Samartex clinched their first Premier League title, finishing with a 10-point lead at the top. The Sameraboi team secured 61 points with 19 wins, 4 draws, and 11 losses.

Accra Lions secured second place, marking their best performance since their debut in the 2021-22 season.

Joining Samartex and Accra Lions in the top four are Berekum Chelsea and Nsoatreman FC.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United were relegated after ending the season in the bottom three.

Notably, Accra Great Olympics were awarded 3 points and 3 goals for their final match against Real Tamale United, who failed to appear.

Here is the official League table for the 2023/24 season:

629202442940-h40o2r6eey-whatsapp-image-2024-06-27-at-11836-pm.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

