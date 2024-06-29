ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Expansion of television coverage will help improve officiating - Referees Manager, Alex Kotey

Football News Expansion of television coverage will help improve officiating - Referees Manager, Alex Kotey
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey, believes that expanding television coverage will enhance officiating standards.

The top-tier league has faced significant criticism for contentious decisions in the recently concluded season, particularly regarding goals and refereeing choices on the final day, raising suspicions of match-fixing.

Kotey acknowledged the current broadcasting limitations but advocated for broader coverage.

"I wish all our matches could be televised live because when there is a live match, the focus is on you [the referee]," he told Asempa FM.

"You will also want to avoid mistakes, but it depends on the sponsors. They think they cannot show all the matches, only about four. Expanding coverage would help."

StarTimes, the rights holders for the league under a $5.25 million agreement signed in 2020, have had their contract terminated.

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association is now seeking a new partner.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

AFP - THEO ROUBY France bans election weekend rallies, extends curfew in New Caledonia

3 hours ago

Incumbent President Ghazouani has promised his supporters 'a resounding first-round victory'. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP) Mauritanians vote in presidential election with incumbent tipped to win

3 hours ago

Rights activists said police opened fire indiscriminately. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File) At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW

3 hours ago

Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing Saglemi project rots while Ghanaians struggle for affordable housing

3 hours ago

June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank June 29: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Economist Cedi will stabilize against US dollar after successful debt restructuring — Econ...

3 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo We can't allow unpatriotic people to inflict hardship on Ghanaians — Prof Gyampo...

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu ‘Significant initial victory’ — Ablakwa reacts to NPRA’s order halting SSNIT hot...

3 hours ago

Professor Ranaford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana It's unacceptable political party manifestos aren't out 5 months to election — P...

6 hours ago

Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends Hajia 4reall Breaks Down in Court, Pleads for Mercy: 'I Want to Make Amends

Just in....
body-container-line