GHC 500,000 as prize for winning GPL not enough for our CAF Champions League campaign - FC Samartex call for financial assistance

SAT, 29 JUN 2024

Owner and financier of FC Samartex, Richard Duah Nsenkyire, is seeking financial support as the club prepares for its debut in the CAF Champions League.

The Timber Giants will participate in this prestigious African competition after securing their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 season.

Despite their triumph, Nsenkyire expressed concerns about the sustainability of their campaign if they rely solely on the league's prize money.

Samartex received GHC 500,000 for their victory, which Nsenkyire believes is inadequate to cover the costs of competing at the continental level.

In an interview, he highlighted the financial challenges and appealed for support from various sectors.

“We can’t survive with this prize money for our Africa campaign. It can’t even pay our bills,” he told 3Sports, stressing the need for additional funding.

Currently on a fundraising tour, Nsenkyire called on corporate bodies, individuals, and philanthropists to assist the club as they represent Ghana on the African stage.

“We are representing Ghana in Africa and I expect all corporate bodies and individuals, philanthropists, whoever, to come to our aid. Helping us succeed can benefit everyone in the football community by potentially increasing our slots in future competitions,” he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

