By BBC
Football Transfers Chelsea sign Aston Villa's Kellyman in £19m deal
SAT, 29 JUN 2024

Chelsea have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Omari Kellyman in a deal worth up to £19m.

The 18-year-old, who made just six appearances for Villa's first team, has signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge that includes the option of a further 12 months.

Kellyman, capped twice for England Under-20s, joined Villa's academy in 2022 after 10 years with Derby County.

"It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player," said Kellyman.

"It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started."

The teenager's move to London, which could rise to £19m with add-ons, is the second deal between the two clubs in 24 hours after left-back Ian Maatsen completed a £35m move to Villa Park on Friday.

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech joined Galatasaray from Chelsea on a permanent basis earlier this week after spending last season on loan at the Turkish club.

