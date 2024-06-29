ModernGhana logo
Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in disrepair after years of neglect

By Citi News Room
SAT, 29 JUN 2024

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, located in North Kaneshie, Accra, is currently in a sorry state following years of neglect by authorities and governments.

The facility was part of 10 Youth Resource Centers earmarked for construction in 2018 with a nine-month completion deadline, but several years down the line, the complex is currently in a state of disrepair.

The facility was intended to serve as a multipurpose sports centre, accommodating over 40 different sporting disciplines upon completion.

Previously known as the Kaneshie Sports Complex, the facility was built in the 1970s during the era of the Supreme Military Council under General Acheampong.

The complex served as a training base for the Black Stars and other teams during the 1978 AFCON, which Ghana hosted and won.

It was also frequently used for football matches, particularly by Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League, while the Accra Sports Stadium (then called the Ohene Djan Stadium) was being rebuilt in 2007.

However, years of neglect have taken a toll on the facility and the authority responsible for its upkeep.

Various governments have pledged to upgrade the complex to meet its intended purpose, but none have fulfilled these promises.

In March 2018, there was a glimmer of hope when former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah commissioned renovation works to begin at the facility.

Sports journalist Jerome Octhere said the current condition of the Sports Complex shows a lack of respect for the legacy of boxer Azumah Nelson.

“I look at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex at Kaneshie, and the first impression that comes to mind is that we are disrespecting the figure and personality of the boxing athlete Azumah Nelson. Because if it has been left unattended for years now, it means that we are not serious about it.

“Those who followed that facility for a long time—I mean, stories around it—would tell you that it started in the 1970s, and we thought that in the last couple of years, we were going to finally see the place being put in the state that it actually deserves. But what we have now is not anything exciting or pleasant,” he stated.

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, when completed, would accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. The facility would also have a swimming pool, a standard football pitch, a basketball court, and running tracks. It will also have an ICT centre, a counselling centre and an entrepreneurship centre.

