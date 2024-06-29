Kamaldeen Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr - Tom Vernon

The founder of the Right to Dream Academy, Tom Vernon, has likened Kamaldeen Sulemana’s potential to that of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Vernon believes Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr and Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, describing him as a world-class player.

Sulemana is set to play in the Premier League next season after Southampton secured victory in the English Championship play-off final against Leeds United in May.

Despite recent injuries, the 22-year-old managed 25 matches in the Championship, contributing three assists last season.

Though his time in England has been challenging, Vernon, who witnessed his development at the Right to Dream Academy, is confident in Sulemana’s enduring talent.

"I think, you know, it's the old expression, form is temporary, and class is permanent. And for Kamal, like if you watch Jeremy Doku, if you watch Vinicius Jr training, their potential compared to Kamal, talking about a player in the same ballpark, obviously in certain phases of their development, they pushed a little bit,” Vernon told Joy Sports.

"But, you know, with modern-day, most footballers will still be playing when they're 36, 37. So he's right at the start of the journey still. And he has everything that it takes. So even I watched the game against Central African Republic.

"If you look at positioning, timing of runs, everything, he was the one who was supposed to score. So, of course, everybody will focus on the actual finishing. But the real thing is right time, right position, and all that type of stuff. He's a world-class player."

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for €25 million, becoming the club’s record signing