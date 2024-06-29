Euro 2024: Teamwork can beat England 'individual quality' - Milan Skriniar

ModernGhana logo
By BBC
Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar says they can beat England because they work as a team and not as individuals.

England play Slovakia, who advanced as one of the best third-placed sides, in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday for a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

And Skriniar says his side have an opportunity to cause a major upset as they do not depend on star players, like the Three Lions.

"They [England] rely on individual quality and they know that they have players who can decide matches for them," the Paris St-Germain defender said.

"That is why I think we can handle them through teamwork."

Skriniar, 29, added that Gareth Southgate's side go into the match under more presssure than Slovakia.

"Even in their first match [against Serbia], they went in with the fact that they are England, and they have to manage things in terms of results," he said.

"The media and fans have been critical after their matches, so they will be under much more pressure than us. It can work in our favour."

Slovakia finished third in Group E on four points, the first time in Euros history that all four teams within a group have finished on the same points.

Previously, they were knocked out of the last 16 by Germany in 2016, and then failed to make it out of the group at Euro 2020 when England finished as runners-up to Italy.

