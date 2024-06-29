Euro 2024: Six England fans issued with banning orders after Gelsenkirchen disorder

Six England fans have been issued with football banning orders following disorder in the build-up to the Euro 2024 match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

Officers from the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) have been working with German authorities during the competition.

Fans issued with the orders will be unable to attend domestic matches and England internationals for the duration of their ban.

Head of the UKFPU, Mick Johnson, hailed the "swift action" and said it shows there are "consequences" for those who are intent on causing disorder in the UK or overseas.

“We are continuing to work closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and have a team of UK officers deployed overseas supporting their operation to deliver a safe tournament," Johnson said.

"We want fans who are travelling to have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don’t get involved in disorder.”

Todd Hines, 21, Liam Jackson, 28 and Kyran Alcock, 28, have been handed three-year football banning orders, while Lewis Dodsworth, 29, Jack Hatton, 27, and Gary McIvor, 38, have been issued five-year football banning orders.

A further four fans have already attended court in the UK and were bailed with conditions to surrender their passports.

The UKFPU is continuing to investigate a number of other fans who were suspected of being involved in the disorder prior to England's 1-1 draw against Serbia.

“It is important to stress that the vast majority of England fans in Germany are behaving extremely well, and those involved in any disorder are very much a tiny minority. This has been the case at all of England’s fixtures so far," Johnson said.