Ipswich set to sign £20m Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson

By BBC
SAT, 29 JUN 2024

Ipswich are set to sign Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson in a club record deal, subject to a medical.

The 20-year-old is expected to complete a move worth an initial £20m - with a further £2.5m potentially due subject to performance-related add-ons.

Hutchinson was the club's primary transfer target after his exceptional performances on loan in the Championship last season, contributing 10 goals and six assists.

Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys secured an unlikely automatic promotion place by finishing second.

The deal is expected to be completed this week and will help Chelsea further balance their books to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Jamaica international, who represented England until under-19 level, has played twice for Chelsea after joining from Arsenal in 2022.

