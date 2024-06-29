Who wins national super middleweight title? Akushey or Ahorgah?

LISTEN

The Bukom Boxing Arena will come alive this Saturday with Ayitey Powers Promotions' event, "Power of the Fists." Headlining the night is 31-year-old Ernest Akushey, known as "Baubali" from Chorkor, with a record of 6-0-0.

He trains at the Wadada Gym in James Town and will face "Soldier Boxer," also known as Elvis Ahorgah, who boasts an 11-2-0 record and trains at the Fit Square Gym in Kokomlemle, competing for the National Super Middleweight Title Belt.

In their weigh-in, 23-year-old Elvis Ahorgah came in at 167.7 lbs, while Ernest Akushey weighed 166.6 lbs for the eagerly awaited Ghana Super Middleweight Title clash.

The bout is sold out, with fans debating and placing bets on the winner. Media promotions have garnered significant attention, and the organizers anticipate a great turnout.

Ghana Boxing Authority President, Mr Abraham Neequaye, has urged fans to maintain decorum on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at 50 GHC for the Popular Stand and 100 GHC for the Ring Side, available by dialing 713003#.

The event will also feature Freezy Mcbones versus Ibrahim Labaran, alongside other exciting young professional boxers, with musical performances by fan favourites.