Team Ghana gets Set for 2024 Paralympic Games with a training camp in Paris

Some members of the Ghana Para-Powerlifting team are currently in Paris, France preparing for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which is slated for 28th August to 8th September, 2024.

The six-man star Team is made up of three athletes, two coaches and one team leader. Training camp is to afford the athlete the opportunity to have better training regimes to help Ghana attain a medal in the August Games this September

The team is in Gennevilliers with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the French Embassy in Ghana and the Mayor of Gennevilliers.

The three-member team includes Tahiru Haruna, Isaac Obeng and Patricia Nyamekye all athletes. The coaches are Prince Nyarko and George Ohene Adu as well as Majeed Eldeen as team leader.