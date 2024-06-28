ModernGhana logo
GFA initiate process for new broadcast partner as StarTimes deal terminated

GFA initiate process for new broadcast partner as StarTimes deal terminated
FRI, 28 JUN 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched a bidding process for new television broadcast rights following the end of its contract with StarTimes.

This change comes after StarTimes held the exclusive rights for four years under a $5.25 million deal signed in 2020.

Although the specifics of the contract termination have not been disclosed, both parties have mutually agreed to end the agreement.

StarTimes' coverage included major Ghanaian football events, such as the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup. They also produced highlights for the Division One League, Women's Premier League, and Women's FA Cup.

With the contract now open, the GFA is welcoming proposals from StarTimes and other interested broadcasters, such as DSTV and GTV.

This development offers a new opportunity for a media partner to broadcast Ghana's top domestic football competitions to a wider audience.

The bidding process reflects the GFA's aim to explore innovative broadcasting partnerships that can boost the visibility and accessibility of Ghanaian football both domestically and internationally.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

