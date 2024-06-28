ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko sign Sudanese defender Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed on a loan deal

Asante Kotoko has secured a loan deal for promising Sudanese defender Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed from Al Hilal.

The 21-year-old left-back, highly regarded in Sudanese football circles, is set to arrive in Ghana on Monday for mandatory medical checks.

Abdulhamid's move to Asante Kotoko comes with a recommendation from Sudan's national coach and Kotoko's technical director, Kwesi Appiah.

Rising through the ranks at Al Hilal Omdurman, Abdulhamid gained experience at Al Falah SC during the 2022/23 season, featuring prominently in over 20 matches.

He has also earned a call-up to Sudan's senior national team.

In a recent development, Asante Kotoko made headlines by releasing 18 players, including Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, and Isaac Oppong, among others.

This roster overhaul follows Kotoko's sixth-place finish in the Ghana Premier League, where they fell short of claiming the 2023/24 title and ended the season without silverware.

Looking forward, Asante Kotoko aims to rebuild its squad ahead of the upcoming season, aiming to regain competitiveness in the league.

