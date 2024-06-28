Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe slams corruption in Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has criticized the corruption he believes has infiltrated the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with 3FM, the Hearts of Oak Board Member questioned how a club managed to win 16 out of 17 home games, hinting at potential bribery and the influence of betting companies.

“Unfortunately, the [issue] that we have in national politics has found its way into football,” he lamented.

“Very sad! You ask yourself how can one unknown club win 16 out of 17 matches on their home ground. If you are a bit into football, ask yourself this simple question. And the 16 matches that they won on their home grounds gave them about 48 points, making them winners already. And this is through corruption and bribery.”

Dr Tamakloe expressed frustration that traditional clubs like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko struggle because they allegedly refuse to engage in such practices.

“That is why at the moment clubs like Hearts of Oak who will not give money – and people should listen to me very carefully – or Kotoko have all fallen back but I can tell them we are coming back,” he said.

“The two leading clubs shall come back in a different form and those who have been creating this confusion that is destroying Ghana football. . that is why we are nowhere on the continent. Football has been taken over by betting.”

Samartex FC won the 2023/24 League with a total of 61 points, emerging with the most wins (19) in the season. They secured 16 victories at home, making them the team with the most home wins.

As the winners of the Ghana Premier League, Samartex will represent the country in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.