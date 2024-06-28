ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics: tests

By RFI
Olympic Games © Bertrand GUAY / AFP/File
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
© Bertrand GUAY / AFP/File

The river Seine is still failing water quality tests one month before the Paris Olympics when it is scheduled to host the open-water swimming competition and the swimming leg of the triathlon, results showed Friday.

The latest tests, completed last week and released by the Paris mayor's office, showed levels of the E.Coli bacteria – an indicator of faecal matter – are far above the upper limits imposed by sports federations.

On 18 June, the level of E.Coli was 10 times acceptable levels and at no point did it fall below the upper limit of 1,000 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres (cfu/ml) used by the World Triathlon Federation.

The readings for enterococci bacteria were better, but they were still at unsafe levels for several days last week.

"Water quality remains degraded because of unfavourable hydrological conditions, little sunshine, below-average seasonal temperatures and upstream pollution," the mayor's office said in a statement.

€1.4bn clean-up bill

French authorities have spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the last decade trying to clean up the river by improving the Paris sewerage system, as well as building new water treatment and storage facilities.

But major storms still overwhelm the capital's waste water network, some of which dates back to the 19th century, leading to discharges of untreated sewage directly into the river.

After months of unusually wet weather, the Seine is currently high up its banks, with its flow around four to five times higher than its usual level in the summer months, according to recent readings.

Organisers insist that some dry weather and sunshine in July should be sufficient to make the Seine fit for the outdoor swimming events.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG

19 minutes ago

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza If Afenyo Markin doesn’t present the Free SHS bill today we shall call him names...

19 minutes ago

Kwaku Kwarteng Afenyo Markin appoints Kwaku Kwartey as spokesperson on Economy Committee

19 minutes ago

Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah

19 minutes ago

Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist

19 minutes ago

Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state

19 minutes ago

Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion

2 hours ago

AFP - GUY PETERSON UN warns of unprecedented hunger catastrophe in Sudan

3 hours ago

NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe each other' – Afenyo-Markin on NAPO’s selection NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe eac...

3 hours ago

I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa

Just in....
body-container-line