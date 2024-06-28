ModernGhana logo
Rwandan side APR FC unveils former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Rwandan club Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR FC) has announced the signing of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

Lamptey, 27, has inked a two-year contract with the Kigali-based team, where he is expected to earn over USD 5,000 per month.

Asante Kotoko will receive $150,000 from Lamptey's transfer to APR FC.

Lamptey parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors after his contract expired following a three-year stint.

He initially joined Kotoko from Inter Allies in September 2021 and was instrumental in their Premier League victory in his debut season.

Throughout his time with Kotoko, Lamptey made 17 league appearances and contributed five assists in the recently concluded season, underlining his value to the squad.

A product of WAFA, Lamptey has also represented Ghana internationally, being named in the Black Stars' final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

