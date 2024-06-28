ModernGhana logo
Nunez helps Uruguay to brink of Copa America last eight

By BBC
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Darwin Nunez has played 25 times for Uruguay

Uruguay took an impressive step towards the Copa America knockout stage as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez starred in a 5-0 win against Bolivia.

Nunez, 25, scored for the seventh consecutive match for his country as Marcelo Biesla's side made it two wins from two in the United States.

Facundo Pellistri, the Manchester United winger, opened the scoring with a close-range header in the eighth minute before Nunez doubled the lead by clipping in a 10th goal in his last seven appearances for his country.

Winger Maximiliano Araujo tucked in his second goal of the tournament 13 minutes from time, before Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, with a low finish, and Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, with a firm header, rounded off the win.

Uruguay, who sit 14th in Fifa's world rankings, are aiming for an outright record 16th Copa America title as they close in on the quarter-finals. They and Argentina both have 15 wins to date.

"There are still several important steps to take in order to be convinced that Uruguay can reach the level we imagine with the individual talent it has," said manager Bielsa.

"It would be incorrect to make conclusions."
Uruguay face the United States in their final Group C match at 02:00 BST on Tuesday, when a draw would assure Bielsa's side of top spot.

