I think there is 'juju' behind my struggle at Hearts of Oak - Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has voiced concerns over the persistent injuries he has faced since joining the club.

Having signed a three-year contract with the Phobians in 2022, the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold shot-stopper has been plagued by setbacks due to various injuries.

In an interview with Sompa FM, Ofori Antwi suggested that he suspects supernatural forces, specifically mentioning the possibility of black magic (juju) affecting his health and performance on the field.

He remarked, "With the way my injury has been, I think there’s something behind it. But if you used black magic on me, none of us are playing now. If you used black magic, the goal is now empty. None of the three goalkeepers is in the goal."

Despite these challenges, Ofori Antwi emphasized that he has never engaged in the use of black magic himself, warning that those who might have used it against him would not find peace either.

Initially diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his right knee, the goalkeeper missed almost the entire 2024/25 football season and continues to experience discomfort when bending his knee.

Looking ahead, Ofori Antwi remains optimistic about making a full recovery in time for the next season, hoping to overcome his injuries and contribute fully to the team's success.