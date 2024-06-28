He is the greatest of all - Asamoah Gyan lauds Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan holds Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima in the highest regard, considering him the greatest player of all time.

Gyan, who emulated Ronaldo's style during his own career, praised the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star for his exceptional abilities as a centre-forward.

The debate over football's greatest player has long centred around icons like Pele and Maradona, with modern stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also making strong cases in recent years.

However, Gyan believes Ronaldo Nazario's combination of skill, versatility, and achievements sets him apart.

Ronaldo became the youngest player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1996 at just 20 years old, going on to claim the title two more times. His illustrious career included two FIFA World Cup victories with Brazil.

Speaking to YFM, Gyan expressed his admiration: "Brazilian Ronaldo is the one from whom I drew a lot of inspiration. To me, he is the greatest player of all time.

“He was a centre-forward who could do everything. I grew up and acquired skills similar to his. A centre-forward might have certain qualities and lack others, but I see myself as a complete striker who never lacked anything. I thank God for that.”

Gyan, who holds Ghana's record for most goals scored with 51, attributes much of his own success to Ronaldo's influence and considers himself a complete striker in the mould of his idol.