GPL: Referees must prepare spiritually when appointed for games - Referees manager, Alex Kotey

FRI, 28 JUN 2024

Referees manager for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey, has emphasized the importance of spiritual and mental preparation for referees appointed to officiate games.

Kotey believes that such preparation can significantly improve the performance of referees in local matches, guiding them towards better decision-making.

Recently, the league has been mired in controversy, with fans alleging that referees have been involved in fixing matches to help certain teams avoid relegation.

“Every referee must prepare themselves spiritually and mentally,” Kotey stated during an interview on Asempa FM.

He shared a personal anecdote: “I was born on a Thursday. If I am supposed to officiate a game, I fast on the Thursday before the game. During the fast, I receive revelations that guide me on what to do during the game.”

Kotey assured that referees would continue to receive training on the laws of the game, reinforcing their spiritual and mental preparation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

