Experience is key - Asamoah Gyan on his chances of coaching Black Stars

LISTEN

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has acknowledged the support for him to become the head coach of the Black Stars but emphasized the importance of gaining experience first.

Despite holding a UEFA B coaching license, the country's all-time leading goal scorer believes it is crucial to work his way up through the coaching ranks.

In an interview with UTV, Gyan stated, "I have secured my coaching license, so anytime I want to venture into coaching, I will definitely do that."

He added, "I have heard people advocating for me to take up the Black Stars coaching job. It's a good thing and a great honour, but in situations like this, we have to face the fact: What experience do you have in coaching?"

While he acknowledges his extensive playing knowledge, Gyan stresses that "[experience] also counts."

He follows the example of colleagues like Laryea Kingston, who are currently gaining coaching experience.

Asamoah Gyan, who has played for clubs such as Sunderland, Stade Rennes, and Udinese, remains Africa's top World Cup scorer.