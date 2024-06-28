Joshua 'won't sit around and wait' for Fury

Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to fight him while both boxers are still "fresh", but says he will not "sit around and wait" for his fellow British heavyweight.

Joshua, 34, will challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF world title on 21 September at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, 35, will face Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in December - a win for the Morecambe fighter and Joshua could set up a blockbuster undisputed fight between the pair.

"Let's just get the fight on while we're fresh - how many wars do I have to have before I get to Fury? Let’s go," Joshua said.

The super-fight, potentially the biggest and most lucrative bout in the division, has been mooted for several years but has stalled during negotiations.

With the recent investment into boxing by Saudi Arabia, however, there is new hope the long-awaited bout will finally materialise.

"It's a fight that's been brewing for a long time," Joshua told BBC Sport on Wednesday.

"I can't wait until I’m 50 to fight Fury because I'd have had so many wars, I can't sit around and wait, I've got to continue to fight."

'I belong at the top'

Joshua is on a four-fight winning streak and will become a three-time champion if he defeats Londoner Dubois.

Watford-born Joshua has faced an intense level of scrutiny for the majority of his career but says he never doubted himself after losing a second consecutive fight to Usyk in 2022.

"The only time it's over for me, at any level, is when I say it is," Joshua said.

"I don't believe anyone can tell me enough is enough - I believe I belong at the top."

After two fights in Saudi, Joshua returns to home soil and will compete in front of at least 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, the same venue where he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in an epic bout in 2017.

He is favourite to overcome Dubois but having sparred several rounds together in the past, Joshua says he will not underestimate the champion.

Dubois, 26, beat Filip Hrgovic for the IBF ‘interim’ title on 1 June and was elevated to world champion when Ukrainian Usyk vacated his title.

"He's got a good mindset, aggressive, good lead hand, good backhand, dips and throws the right and over the top very well and does the basics pretty well as well, he's a very well-rounded fighter," Joshua said.