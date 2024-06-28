ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Joshua 'won't sit around and wait' for Fury

By BBC
Boxing PA MEDIA Image caption: Two-time world champion Joshua has won 28 pro fights with three defeats
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
PA MEDIA Image caption: Two-time world champion Joshua has won 28 pro fights with three defeats

Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to fight him while both boxers are still "fresh", but says he will not "sit around and wait" for his fellow British heavyweight.

Joshua, 34, will challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF world title on 21 September at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, 35, will face Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in December - a win for the Morecambe fighter and Joshua could set up a blockbuster undisputed fight between the pair.

"Let's just get the fight on while we're fresh - how many wars do I have to have before I get to Fury? Let’s go," Joshua said.

The super-fight, potentially the biggest and most lucrative bout in the division, has been mooted for several years but has stalled during negotiations.

With the recent investment into boxing by Saudi Arabia, however, there is new hope the long-awaited bout will finally materialise.

"It's a fight that's been brewing for a long time," Joshua told BBC Sport on Wednesday.

"I can't wait until I’m 50 to fight Fury because I'd have had so many wars, I can't sit around and wait, I've got to continue to fight."

  • 'I belong at the top'

Joshua is on a four-fight winning streak and will become a three-time champion if he defeats Londoner Dubois.

Watford-born Joshua has faced an intense level of scrutiny for the majority of his career but says he never doubted himself after losing a second consecutive fight to Usyk in 2022.

"The only time it's over for me, at any level, is when I say it is," Joshua said.

"I don't believe anyone can tell me enough is enough - I believe I belong at the top."

After two fights in Saudi, Joshua returns to home soil and will compete in front of at least 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, the same venue where he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in an epic bout in 2017.

He is favourite to overcome Dubois but having sparred several rounds together in the past, Joshua says he will not underestimate the champion.

Dubois, 26, beat Filip Hrgovic for the IBF ‘interim’ title on 1 June and was elevated to world champion when Ukrainian Usyk vacated his title.

"He's got a good mindset, aggressive, good lead hand, good backhand, dips and throws the right and over the top very well and does the basics pretty well as well, he's a very well-rounded fighter," Joshua said.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

After a number of semi-final defeats, South Africa finally reached a World Cup final with victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. By Chandan Khanna (AFP) Low-profile Walter leads South Africa to promised land of World Cup final

10 hours ago

NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal to Tamale

10 hours ago

NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi

10 hours ago

Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia Reject all campaigning candidates for running mate – Appiah-Kubi tells Bawumia

10 hours ago

Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to Asantehene Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to ...

10 hours ago

Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new yams  Oti Region: Akyode traditional leaders perform purification rituals to usher new...

10 hours ago

Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from GAF Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from...

10 hours ago

Mr Logic Mr Logic in court for allegedly defrauding American of $21,000 and GHC48,000

12 hours ago

File photo Kumasi residents go gay over Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as NPP runni...

12 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi There’s no corruption in the deal — Sammy Gyamfi defends NDC gurus in ‘dirty' mo...

Just in....
body-container-line