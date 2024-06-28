Tributes paid after former Celtic player Nguemo dies aged 38

Former Celtic midfielder Landry Nguemo has died after a car accident in Cameroon.

The former Cameroon international had spent a season on loan at Parkhead during a career that started with French side Nancy and included spells in Turkish and Norwegian football.

Cameroon football authorities confirmed today the 38-year-old had lost his life in an accident.

"The Cameroonian Football Federation has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident.

"Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football.

"FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community."

N'Guemo played more than 40 times under Tony Mowbray and Neil Lennon as a defensive midfielder during the 2009-10 season, making his competitive debut in the Champions League qualifying match against Dynamo Moscow.

Celtic paid tribute to their former player on their website.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38," the club said in a statement.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time."