2024 African Senior Athletics championships Final Medal Table

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The 2024 African Senior Athletics championships have ended in Doula, Cameroon with South Africa bagging most medals. They won 20 medals made up of seven Gold, five Silver and eight Bronze.

Kenya was second with five Gold, seven Silver and seven Bronze medals making 19 in total.

Ghana won three medals, two Gold and one Silver to finish in ninth position.

Nigeria got five (5) Gold, six (6) Silver and four (4) Bronze medals (making 15 medals in total) to finish 3rd on the medal table.

Ghana will host the next African Seniors Athletica Championship.

Coming up next is the 2024 Paris Olympics Games coming up in France which starts from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

