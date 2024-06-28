Fireworks at UG Sports Stadium on Saturday as 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human comes to a climax

LISTEN

This Saturday, June 29th, at the UG warm-up athletics track, gates open at 3 pm and we race till 6 pm.

According to Race Director and Concept Inventor, Reks Brobby, the boys Under 18 race has a favourite from Kumasi, the superzo champion and another favourite from the Northern region will feature in the final race which is going to produce fireworks.

He noted that the Senior Female Race where the latest sensation from the 13th African Games, Mary Boakye will face very stiff competition from Janet Mensah from the Ashanti region will be tough as one other rising star girl child from the Central region SHS, Nassera, who already beat Mary at the Cape Coast Open says she will do so again this Saturday to get crowned the 2024 local GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human.

“It would be real fireworks throughout and we hope to see Track & Field fans at the Stadium, whether rain or shine” he expressed.

Remember its free gate