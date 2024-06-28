Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reports to Fenerbahçe for pre-season as work under Mourinho begins

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has returned to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe for pre-season.

The highly-rated defender signed for the Turkish outfit last summer in a move from French Ligue 1 outfit Racing Strasbourg.

In his debut season in Turkey, Alexander Djiku played well, establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Super Lig.

At the end of the season, Alexander Djiku travelled to Ghana where he featured for the Black Stars in games against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He was key for the national team in the two wins from those games, ensuring that Ghana got back on track in the qualifiers.

After spending a couple of weeks with his family, Alexander Djiku has returned to Turkey and reported to Fenerbahçe for pre-season.

He was spotted taking instructions from new manager Jose Mourinho during his team’s training on Thursday, June 27.