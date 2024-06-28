ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Football News

Libyan club side Al-Nasr Benghazi terminate Jonathan Sowah's contact after just six months

Libyan club side Al-Nasr Benghazi terminate Jonathan Sowah's contact after just six months
LISTEN

Libyan side, Al-Nasr Benghazi has terminated Jonathan Sowah's contract after just six months.

The termination was done mutually with both sides agreeing to end their relationship.

The 25-year-old’s deal was expected to end on December 31, 2025, after he joined the North African club on January 27, 2024, from Medeama SC.

Sowah reportedly joined the club for a deal worth 200,000 Euros.

In the 2023-2024 season, Sowah scored three goals in seven CAF Champions League appearances.

He starred in Medeama’s title-winning campaign in the Ghana League in 2022-2023 with 12 goals and an assist in 20 league appearances.

His fine form got him into the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under former head coach Chris Hughton in Ivory Coast where Ghana exited at the group phase.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi NAPO is not my preferred candidate to partner Bawumia – Appiah-Kubi

3 hours ago

Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to Asantehene Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to ...

3 hours ago

Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from GAF Prosecution present documents to support claims Richard Jakpa was dismissed from...

3 hours ago

Mr Logic Mr Logic in court for allegedly defrauding American of $21,000 and GHC48,000

4 hours ago

NAPO's royal connection will boost NPP's chances in 2024 polls - Dr. Isaac Brako NAPO's royal connection will boost NPP's chances in 2024 polls - Dr. Isaac Brako

5 hours ago

File photo Kumasi residents go gay over Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination as NPP runni...

5 hours ago

I’m surprised that a whole A-G who advises gov’t on legal matters does not know what an ISO is – Jakpa tells Dame I’m surprised that a whole A-G who advises gov’t on legal matters does not know ...

5 hours ago

My mother’s pampering nearly ruined me — Bishop Saah My mother’s pampering nearly ruined me — Bishop Saah

5 hours ago

Kenya protests: They chased the police, military; broke into parliament — Nii Lante Vanderpuye narrates ‘horrible’ scenes Kenya protests: They chased the police, military; broke into parliament — Nii La...

5 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi There’s no corruption in the deal — Sammy Gyamfi defends NDC gurus in ‘dirty' mo...

Just in....
body-container-line