Libyan club side Al-Nasr Benghazi terminate Jonathan Sowah's contact after just six months

Libyan side, Al-Nasr Benghazi has terminated Jonathan Sowah's contract after just six months.

The termination was done mutually with both sides agreeing to end their relationship.

The 25-year-old’s deal was expected to end on December 31, 2025, after he joined the North African club on January 27, 2024, from Medeama SC.

Sowah reportedly joined the club for a deal worth 200,000 Euros.

In the 2023-2024 season, Sowah scored three goals in seven CAF Champions League appearances.

He starred in Medeama’s title-winning campaign in the Ghana League in 2022-2023 with 12 goals and an assist in 20 league appearances.

His fine form got him into the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under former head coach Chris Hughton in Ivory Coast where Ghana exited at the group phase.