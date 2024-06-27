Black Stars will challenge for trophies if 80% of current is maintained for the next five years - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan beleives the current playing body can challenge for trophies if the squad is kept together for the next five years.

The 39-year-old made this remark following the team's return to winning ways in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Ghana inflicted a 2-1 away win over Mali in Bamako before recording a 4-3 win over Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking on UTV, the all-time top scorer of the national team advocated for a long-term plan to develop the Black Stars to a certain level.

According to him, if the core of the team is maintained for the next years, the team can challenge for trophies.

“The team has given us hope in their last two games. The important thing is the win and nothing else. They have raised the spirit high. I will urge Ghanaians to support the team but what matters most is consistency," he said.

“We should take it game by game and make sure we win. We have quality. It is a young team which is a new generation of the Black Stars. You could see none of the new players have played more than 30 games and that tells you it’s a new generation.

“We should limit our expectations and not dwell in the past. Let's forget about the past (what we did) and focus on this team. We should build them to a certain level. We are building a team so we should not be thinking of winning AFCON trophies, if we win it’s a plus.

“In five years’ time, if we are able to maintain 80% of this team they can dominate. It should be a five-year project and I’m sure they can deliver," he added.

Ghana will turn their attention to their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September later this year.