Black Stars must be built around Mohammed Kudus - Rev. Osei Kofi

Ghana legend, Reverend Osei Kofi, has urged the technical handlers of the Black Stars to centre the team around Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham United attacker has become a key player since making his debut for the senior national team.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, the 23-year-old scored 14 goals in various competitions during his debut season with the Hammers.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Osei Kofi described Kudus as a game-changer and a rare talent comparable to Messi.

“Whenever Polo had the ball, the four [referring to the fearsome five] would move, and he decided who to give the ball to,” the Asante Kotoko legend said.

“Such players are rare. After me, Polo came along. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents.

“If the technical team were good enough, they would recognize this. You always have to build the team around an individual,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role in Ghana's back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier in June.