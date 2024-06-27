ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars must be built around Mohammed Kudus - Rev. Osei Kofi

Football News Black Stars must be built around Mohammed Kudus - Rev. Osei Kofi
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana legend, Reverend Osei Kofi, has urged the technical handlers of the Black Stars to centre the team around Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham United attacker has become a key player since making his debut for the senior national team.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, the 23-year-old scored 14 goals in various competitions during his debut season with the Hammers.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Osei Kofi described Kudus as a game-changer and a rare talent comparable to Messi.

“Whenever Polo had the ball, the four [referring to the fearsome five] would move, and he decided who to give the ball to,” the Asante Kotoko legend said.

“Such players are rare. After me, Polo came along. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents.

“If the technical team were good enough, they would recognize this. You always have to build the team around an individual,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role in Ghana's back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Mahama commends South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt Mahama commends South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt

37 minutes ago

Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike Murder of Otumfuo’s Akyempimhene, 8 other cases halted over Jurors’ strike

37 minutes ago

Nii Lante Vanderpuye recounts chaos in Kenya during visit Nii Lante Vanderpuye recounts chaos in Kenya during visit

37 minutes ago

NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West NDC communications officer hangs dead in Awutu Senya West

37 minutes ago

I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells court I was fit when Godfred Dame asked me to secure fake excuse duty – Jakpa tells co...

37 minutes ago

Walewale: NPP youth keep vigil at police station to protect ballot boxes containing votes Walewale: NPP youth keep vigil at police station to protect ballot boxes contain...

2 hours ago

Association of Professional Development Communicators-Ghana to be launched July 5 Association of Professional Development Communicators-Ghana to be launched July ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia running mate: It’s not about tribe; the Ashantis are equally feeling the ‘heat’ — Fiifi Kwetey reacts to Napo nomination Bawumia running mate: It’s not about tribe; the Ashantis are equally feeling the...

2 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional NDC Chairman Election 2024: 'NPP will secure 50.6% victory with 142 parliamentary seats' — Al...

2 hours ago

What’s happening in Kenya can happen in Ghana; our leaders must not take us for granted — Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe warns What’s happening in Kenya can happen in Ghana; our leaders must not take us for ...

Just in....
body-container-line