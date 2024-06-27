ModernGhana logo
Joshua to fight Dubois for world title at Wembley

By BBC
Joshua to fight Dubois for world title at Wembley
THU, 27 JUN 2024

Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on 21 September.

Undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt on Tuesday and interim champion Dubois, 26, was elevated to champion status as a result.

Two-time world champion Joshua, 34, is on a four-fight winning streak and has three stoppages in his past three bouts.

Dubois has won his past two fights, stopping Jarrell Miller in December and Filip Hrgovic this month to become interim champion.

Ukrainian Usyk initially requested that he not be stripped of the IBF belt so the undisputed title could remain on the line when he faces Britain's Tyson Fury in a rematch on 21 December, but then changed his mind.

"Anthony and Daniel, I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on 21 September," Usyk said in a video message on X.

Dubois lost in controversial fashion to Usyk in August in his first bid to win a world title.

Dubois floored Usyk in the fifth round with what the referee deemed a low blow, before losing by stoppage in the ninth.

Dubois has won 21 of his 23 fights, while Joshua has 28 victories and three losses. They have a combined 45 knockouts.

It will be be the first time since Fury's win over Dillian Whyte in December 2022 that Wembley will host boxing.

Joshua will be making his fourth appearance there - and third as a headliner - while Dubois will fight in a main event at a 60,000-plus venue for the first time.

The winner will put themselves in prime position to fight the winner of Usyk-Fury.

