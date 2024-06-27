I don't engage myself in player interference - FC Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah

Edmund Ackah, the General Manager of FC Samartex, has emphasized that he avoids meddling in player selection at the club.

Ackah, formerly associated with Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC management, made this clear in an interview with Asempa FM saying,

"I have never interfered in player selection at FC Samartex. The only thing I remember doing was to ask questions about player selection but I don't interfere with player selection," Ackah said.

"Our policy will not even allow me to do that. We have a coach and we allowed him to work and I believe that is why we have won the Premier League," he added.

Ackah also clarified that despite their recent achievements, FC Samartex does not see themselves in competition with traditional powerhouses like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, acknowledging their historical significance in Ghanaian football.

"We are Ghana Premier League champions but we are not here to compete with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. These clubs have a rich history in our football and we are not here to compete with them."

Under Ackah's leadership, FC Samartex clinched the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title, marking a rapid ascent in just two seasons in the top flight.

They are now set to debut in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League, with Nurudeen Amadu expected to lead the charge in their inaugural continental campaign.