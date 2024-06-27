ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko will recruit players who are fit and ready to play - Administrative Manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi

The Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Dasoberi has hinted that the club will recruit players who are fit and ready to play for the club ahead of the next season.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dasoberi indicated that the club will not work with more than 26 players next season.

He assured fans that the Porcupine Warriors will only sign players who are fit and ready to play for the side going forward.

“We will work with a maximum of 26 players and I want to assure our fans that we are signing players who are ready and fit to play for Asante Kotoko,” Emmanuel Dasoberi said.

Last season, Asante Kotoko struggled to compete in the Ghana Premier League and only managed to finish 6th at the end of the campaign.

Most players that featured for the Reds were accused of not being committed. At the end of the season, as many as 19 players have been offloaded already including Ibrahim Danlad and Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala who failed to renew his contract with the club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

