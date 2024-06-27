I drew my inspiration from Ronaldo, says former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his football inspiration has always stemmed from Brazilian legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, is widely regarded as one of football's greatest-ever strikers, having excelled at clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Ajax.

In an interview, Gyan spoke passionately about how he studied and emulated Ronaldo's playing style throughout his career.

"Brazilian Ronaldo is the one from whom I drew a lot of inspiration," Gyan shared on YFM. "To me, he is the greatest player of all time. He was a centre forward who could do everything. I grew up acquiring skills similar to his."

Reflecting on his own career, Gyan emphasized his versatility and completeness as a striker. "A centre-forward might have certain qualities and lack others, but I see myself as a complete striker who never lacked anything," he remarked. "My talent was evident, and whenever I was on the field, the mindset was that I was going to score because of my talent."

Gyan's confidence in his abilities is supported by a remarkable record. He remains Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with an impressive 51 goals for the Black Stars.

Additionally, he holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in World Cup history, tallying six goals across his three World Cup appearances with Ghana.